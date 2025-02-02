Sources: Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with running back, returner Peyton Logan

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with American running back and returner Peyton Logan and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a two-year contract with the team, per sources.

The 26-year-old played in 14 games last season for the Calgary Stampeders, recording 28 kickoff returns for 635 yards, 40 punt returns for 539 yards and one touchdown, 61 carries for 355 yards and one touchdown, plus 23 receptions for 121 yards.

Logan has spent all three of his CFL seasons with the Stamps. He’s suited up in 36 games while recording 69 kickoff returns for 1,580 yards and one touchdown, 136 punt returns for 1,501 yards and one touchdown, 136 carries for 889 yards and five touchdowns along with 42 receptions for 274 yards.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.