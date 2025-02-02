Toothpick sticks in The Six: Toronto Argos re-sign star linebacker Wynton McManis

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed star American linebacker Wynton McManis. It’s a one-year contract for the 2025 season, per sources.

The 30-year-old was a pending free agent. He was the highest-paid linebacker in the three-down league last year, earning over $200,000.

McManis was the best player on the field for the Double Blue in the 111th Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording six tackles and one interception, which he returned 58 yards to set up a touchdown.

Through 42 regular season games with the Argos, McManis has registered 224 tackles, 11 special teams stops, eight sacks, seven interceptions, scored three touchdowns, and forced one fumble. His son and daughter were born in Toronto, the city the six-foot-one, 225-pound linebacker calls home.

Since signing with the Argos in 2022, McManis has been named a CFL all-star twice and the team has won two Grey Cups in three seasons.

During his CFL career to date, McManis has recorded 328 tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored three defensive touchdowns in 79 games.