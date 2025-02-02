Sources: Ottawa Redblacks agree to terms with QB Matthew Shiltz

The Ottawa Redblacks have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Matthew Shiltz, per sources. Barring anything unforeseen, he is expected to join the team on a one-year contract through the 2025 season.

The 32-year-old dressed for 10 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024, making a pair of starts to end the year. He completed 34-of-62 pass attempts for 438 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 14 times for 133 yards and a score.

The Butler University product has appeared in 88 CFL games since signing with the Montreal Alouettes in 2017, starting 13 contests over that span. His two most productive seasons came as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022 and 2023, where he split reps under centre and was rotated in for certain packages.

The St. Charles, Ill. native has gone 372-of-579 passing at the professional level for 4,795 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He has also rushed 115 times for 758 yards and five scores.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.

The Redblacks are expected to move on from veteran backup Jeremiah Masoli in free agency, with Shiltz’s replacing some of his veteran experience. He’ll vie with Dustin Crum and Tyrie Adams for the spots behind starter Dru Brown.