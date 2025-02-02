The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford and, barring anything unforeseen, he’s expected to sign a contract with the team, per sources.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native was named All-CFL at cornerback with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season. He recorded 51 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and seven interceptions, helping the team reach the Grey Cup for a fifth straight season.

The 26-year-old worked out for four NFL teams this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints.

Ford was selected in the second-round, 13th overall during the 2022 CFL Draft. He signed with the Blue Bombers after attending minicamps with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. The University of Waterloo grduate recorded three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles during his rookie season while making one start.

The five-foot-eleven, 188-pound cover man drew renewed NFL interest in 2023, working out for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. He eventually signed with the Packers, though he was released after training camp among final roster cuts.

Ford is the twin brother of Tre Ford, who has been anointed the franchise quarterback for the Elks. Both Ford brothers are represented by Montreal-based agent Fred Weinrauch.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.