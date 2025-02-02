B.C. Lions sign American defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix to a two-year contract through the 2026 season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released the 28-year-old on January 30 prior to a $20,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1

The six-foot-four, 265-pound St. Louis, Mo. native signed with the Ticats as a free agent last offseason, becoming one of the league’s highest-paid defensive linemen. He made 17 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble over 16 games.

The University of Pittsburgh product spent the first three years of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts. He recorded 65 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, eight sacks, and one forced fumble over 35 games, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2022.