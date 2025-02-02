Sources: B.C. Lions agree to terms with former Riders DB Deontai Williams

The B.C. Lions have agreed to terms with American defensive back Deontai Williams, per sources. Barring anything unforeseen, he will join the team for the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 27 games at cornerback. He made 90 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble in his time with the Green and White.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound defender played collegiately for Nebraska. In 30 games over four seasons with the Cornhuskers, he made 122 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on February 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team for 2025, however, these deals aren’t legally binding and can’t be finalized or made official until after free agency opens on February 11.