One of the best Canadian receivers in the CFL has earned enshrinement in a Hall of Fame before his career is even over.

On Thursday, Wilfrid Laurier University announced that Kurleigh Gittens Jr. would be one of five athletes inducted into the Golden Hawks Hall of Fame. The 27-year-old is one of the most decorated receivers in OUA history, breaking the previous conference record with 206 career regular-season receptions. He amassed 2,682 yards through the air and 17 touchdowns in 32 games, adding a rushing major and four more scores as a returner.

Born in Guyana and raised in Ottawa, Gittens was named the OUA’s Most Valuable Player in 2017, narrowly losing the Hec Crighton Trophy to Alberta running back Ed Illnicki. He was a two-time first-team All-Canadian selection, earning dual honours as a returner on both occasions, and a four-time OUA all-star.

Selected in the third round of the 2019 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts, Gittens Jr. blossomed into a two-time East Division all-star and earned All-CFL honours in 2022 as a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian. He was traded to the Edmonton Elks ahead of the 2024 season.

In 65 career CFL games, the Golden Hawk star has caught 252 passes for 2,979 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Gittens Jr. will be inducted during a ceremony on February 7. He is joined by women’s basketball star Nicole Morrison, men’s rugby player Andrew Quattrin, golfer Austin Ryan, and women’s hockey coach Rick Osborne, as well as members of the 2009/10 women’s hockey team that won the OUA title.