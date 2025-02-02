B.C. Lions release receiver Keon Hatcher prior to off-season bonus

The B.C. Lions have released veteran American receiver Keon Hatcher, per sources. The news was first reported by TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Hatcher was due a $40,000 off-season bonus on February 7 as part of $193,800 in hard money next season. After the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a restructured contract, he requested and was granted his release.

The Tulsa, Ok. native is the second former all-star to be released from the Lions’ receiving corps for financial reasons this off-season, joining Alexander Hollins on the open market.

Following back-to-back thousand-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023, the 30-year-old saw his production dip last year after rushing back from a torn Achilles suffered in the West Final. He made 38 catches for 608 yards in 11 games in 2024.

In 51 appearances over four seasons with the Lions, Hatcher recorded 203 receptions for 3,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. The six-foot-one, 212-pound target was an All-CFL selection in 2023.