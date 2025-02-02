2025 CFL free agent rankings: linebackers

A good linebacker can be the beating heart of a defence, but adding a field general in the middle or a coverage playmaker in free agency is easier said than done.

There is a short list of elite linebackers that make it to the open market, though the 2025 class features a couple of big fish. For the rest, there is plenty of depth to be had at arguably the most important special teams position.

The league’s free agency communications window, often referred to as the legal tampering window, will be open from Feb. 2 to 9. During this time, all remaining pending free agents will be allowed to negotiate with teams around the league without restrictions. Some players will agree to terms on contracts with new teams, though they can’t formally change clubs until after free agency officially gets underway on Feb. 11.

We have already ranked this year’s pending free-agent quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen. Check back soon for our defensive back rankings.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Inside Linebackers

1. Fraser Sopik, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Sopik broke out in his first season with his hometown team in Toronto, registering 57 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble as a starter at weakside linebacker. At 27 years old, the former Presidents’ Trophy winner is beginning to round into similar form as a professional as he showcased for the Western Mustangs.

Originally a fourth-round pick by the Calgary Stampeders in 2019, Sopik continues to be an impactful special teamer and proved it with a critical forced fumble in the Grey Cup.

2. Adam Auclair, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Auclair shifted into more of a package role during his first season in Saskatchewan, registering 37 defensive tackles and a career-high three interceptions. The native of Saint-Georges, Que. also hit new heights with his special teams contributions, notching 15 tackles with the Riders in 2024.

The former first-round pick of the Ottawa Redblacks is still just 28 years old and has proven himself to be a consistent contributor and a viable starter when needed, amassing more than 200 total tackles over the past four years.

3. Adam Bighill, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Winnipeg may be moving on from Bighill, but that doesn’t mean that one of the most decorated linebackers in CFL history has lost all his value. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer still made 48 defensive tackles and a sack in 10 games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

At 36 years old, the three-time Most Oustanding Defensive Player’s best days are behind him but he is still a reliable starter in the middle. More importantly, he’ll bring a level of leadership and experience to a defence that is impossible to replicate.

4. Tyron Vrede, Ottawa Redblacks (G)

One of the league’s most successful Global players, Vrede has collected 39 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, and a sack in 29 career games.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has proven himself capable of taking rotational reps at middle linebacker, even starting in a pinch, though injuries have held him back from a full-time role. With the CFL still mandating international athletes, his level of competence would be a depth upgrade for several teams.

5. Brian Cole II, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

After two seasons of excellent special teams play, the Bombers finally found a way to integrate Cole’s tweener skillset into their defence in 2024. The former NFL Draft pick made 24 defensive tackles and an interception as a package player in 11 games, but may yet have more potential to unlock.

The 27-year-old played both receiver and safety in college before moving to linebacker in the pros. At a minimum, he can be valuable covering kicks with 24 special teams tackles and four forced fumbles in 31 games.

6. Micah Awe, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Awe feels like he’s been around forever but just turned 31 entering his eighth CFL season. After leading the league in tackles and defensive plays during an all-star campaign in 2023, he regressed back toward average with just 69 defensive tackles last year.

That’s the type of consistent production that the Texas Tech product has become known for throughout his career. A heavy hitter who plays on the edge, he’s more than competent as a starter but is unlikely to be a team’s first choice.

7. Trevor Hoyte, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Still just 26 years old, Hoyte was listed as the Ticats’ starter at linebacker eight times last year but rotated out regularly.

The former fourth-round pick out of Carleton is a quality depth Canadian with 51 defensive tackles and 42 special teams tackles in 54 games. Those early career numbers aren’t dissimilar from other homegrown talents on this list and he could take a step in year five.

Best of the rest: Adam Konar, Calgary Stampeders (N); Gary Johnson Jr., Ottawa Redblacks (A); Darius Williams, Calgary Stampeders (A); Silas Stewart, Ottawa Redblacks (A), Les Maruo, Edmonton Elks (G).

Strong-side Linebackers

1. Reggie Stubblefield, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2023, Stubblefield put up 38 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 13 games. The 26-year-old became an analytics darling while playing a pivotal role in a Grey Cup win but saw his follow-up campaign spoiled by a torn ACL in the season-opener.

With the major injury and just a single year of production, it is difficult to assess a proper price tag for the Kansas State product. It will help him that he should have multiple suitors as a budding star at one of the sport’s most difficult positions.

2. Tunde Adeleke, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Once the league’s highest-paid safety in the CFL, Adeleke fell out of favour in Hamilton in 2023, then rediscovered his worth in Toronto last year. After missing the start of the year with injury, the versatile Canadian stepped in at strong-side linebacker down the stretch and was exceptional in the Argos’ run to the Grey Cup.

The market for the versatile 29-year-old could be reinvigorated by that handful of starts, with the assurance that he can simply roll back up high if a full season at SAM proves too much.

3. Emmanuel Rugamba, B.C. Lions (A)

A prolific tackler with 169 defensive stops in three seasons, Rugamba was forced to play halfback in the Lions’ shuffling secondary last year but found much greater success as a strong-side linebacker in 2023.

The 26-year-old plays with reckless abandon when placed in the box and still has room to develop due to his age. That could make him an attractive and affordable option for a team looking to create competition in training camp.

4. Branden Dozier, Calgary Stampeders (A)

A model of unheralded consistency throughout his seven CFL seasons, Dozier has racked up 401 career tackles while playing either SAM or safety. However, the 31-year-old is approaching the typical best-before date for a defensive back and will take reps away from younger — and potentially more versatile — prospects.

At this stage, the Topeka, Kan. native feels like a second- or third-wave option to fill in the gaps in the event of injury or incompetence. He’ll likely contribute to a team next season but may have to wait to get signed.

5. Robert Priester, Toronto Argonauts (A)

When on the field, Priester has played some excellent football for Toronto over the past three seasons but he’s also missed 28 games over that span. Staying healthy is unlikely to get any easier for the five-foot-eight, 180-pound defender now that he has turned 31.

Those seeking experienced depth may still look to Priester as an affordable option, hoping to continue his history of success when stepping in for other players.

6. Derrick Moncrief, Edmonton Elks (A)

Moncrief proved to be a capable veteran stop-gap for the Elks last season, arriving after a month to make 50 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in 14 appearances.

Though that was an improvement from the shell of himself we saw in 2023, the two-time all-star is no longer the difference-maker he once was. The 31-year-old will likely have to accept a similar role if he wants to keep playing, though it is unclear if he has the appetite to continue at that pay scale.

Best of the rest: Godfrey Onyeka, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N); Enock Makonzo, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)