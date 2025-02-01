Ottawa Redblacks release veteran receiver Dominique Rhymes

The Ottawa Redblacks have released veteran American receiver Dominique Rhymes.

The 31-year-old appeared in all 18 games during the 2024 season, making 72 catches for 1,011 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was due to make $225,000 in hard money next season, including $7,000 in marketing.

“We are grateful to Dom for his service to our football club, and to our community,” general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement. “We wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”

Rhymes signed on for a second stint with the Redblacks ahead of last season, having been with the team first from 2017 to 2019. He suited up for the B.C. Lions from 2021 to 2023, earning All-CFL honours in 2022.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound target has appeared in 89 career CFL games, catching 322 passes for 4,936 yards and 26 touchdowns.