Ottawa Redblacks re-sign veteran returner DeVonte Dedmon

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed star returner DeVonte Dedmon to a one-year extension that will keep him with the team through 2025.

The 29-year-old played in 10 games during the 2024 season, returning 29 kickoffs for 799 yards and a touchdown — leading the CFL with an average of 27.6 yards per return. He also returned 37 punts for 424 yards and added his first receiving major.

“DeVonte has been one of the league’s most electric kick returners since 2021,” head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “He is an ever-present threat with the ball in his hands, and we are glad to have him back for another season.”

Dedmon joined the Redblacks in 2019 and became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 and earned a contract with the Miami Dolphins, but returned to Ottawa after being cut the following season.

Through 34 CFL games, the William & Mary product has returned 106 kickoffs for 2,834 yards and three touchdowns, while fielding 131 punts for 1,753 yards and another three scores.