Danke-Schoen: Blue Bombers re-sign two-time All-CFL receiver Dalton Schoen

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed star receiver Dalton Schoen to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The native of Overland Park, Kan., missed most of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL he suffered in June. He finished the year with 14 catches for 159 yards in a little over two games played. Winnipeg missed him badly as its passing game finished eighth league-wide after placing second the previous season.

Schoen was dominant over his first two CFL seasons, making 151 catches for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns over 34 regular-season games. He also earned back-to-back All-CFL selections while winning Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022.

The 28-year-old indicated during the team’s end-of-year media availability that he expects to be back to 100 percent before training camp gets underway.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.