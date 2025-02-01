2025 CFL free agent rankings: defensive linemen

The defensive line is a premium position north of the border, especially pass rushers in a heavy passing league.

This year’s crop of free-agent defensive linemen is strong on the interior, while maybe a bit weaker on the edges. As such, multiple teams around the CFL will have the opportunity to get better in the trenches — for the right price, at least.

The league’s free agency communications window, often referred to as the legal tampering window, will be open from Feb. 2 to 9. During this time, all remaining pending free agents will be allowed to negotiate with teams around the league without restrictions. Some players will agree to terms on contracts with new teams, though they can’t formally change clubs until after free agency officially gets underway on Feb. 11.

We have already ranked this year’s pending free-agent quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, and offensive linemen. Check back soon for our linebacker rankings.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

Defensive tackles

1. Jake Ceresna, Toronto Argonauts (A)

After being acquired in a trade from the Edmonton Elks last offseason, Ceresna was a key cog in the middle of the Grey Cup champion Argonauts defence. The 30-year-old tied for the league lead in sacks (eight) this past season, adding 29 tackles and one forced fumble.

The New Fairfield, Conn. native was named to the All-CFL team for his efforts, the second time he’s received the honour in his career. Ceresna was the second-highest-paid defensive lineman and highest-paid defensive tackle in 2024 and there’s no reason to believe that’ll be any different in 2025.

2. Jared Brinkman, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Playing alongside Ceresna, Brinkman put together his best season as a pro in 2024. The 25-year-old saw career-highs in tackles (17), sacks (three), and forced fumbles (one) across 11 games in his third season with the Double Blue.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound defender is a physical presence in the middle of the defensive line. With a reported 525-pound bench press and a whopping 670-pound squad, the Iowa City, Ia. native brings strength, explosiveness, and plays with a low pad level.

3. Micah Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Fresh off his fourth All-CFL selection in 2024 and first since 2018, Johnson put together his best season as a Roughrider. The 36-year-old recorded 28 tackles and six sacks, both highs in his four-year tenure with the Green and White.

The Columbus, Ga. native is proving age is just a number, as he’s been a premier defensive tackle north of the border for 11 seasons. The eight-time divisional all-star and two-time Grey Cup champion could be thinking about retirement at his age, but Johnson’s proving he can still get it done.

4. Shawn Oakman, Edmonton Elks (A)

The six-foot-eight, 280-pound behemoth found success in his first season in Alberta to the tune of 32 tackles, three sacks, one interception, and forced one fumble. The former Grey Cup champion is a two-time East Division All-Star and was named a CFL All-Star in his rookie season.

Known for his immense size, Oakman possesses a rare combination of strength, speed, and size, helping led to him being named the CFL’s highest-graded player by PFF in Week 10.

5. Miles Brown, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

The second Saskatchewan defensive tackle on this list, Brown has quietly been one of the three-down league’s most consistent interior defensive linemen. In 2024, the 27-year-old put up 13 tackles and two sacks, after recording 43 tackles and six sacks across 25 games in his first two seasons.

Brown has been a rotational guy throughout his three-year CFL career thus far and could be ready for a bigger role whether in the land of the living skies or elsewhere.

6. Anthony Lanier II, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

The whopping third Roughriders defensive tackle to appear here, Lanier had a down year last season. The 31-year-old amassed 10 tackles, two sacks, and forced one fumble in 2024, once again struggling with injuries.

The Savannah, Ga. native has only played more than 10 games in a season once in his four-year CFL career, but he was one of the top 10 highest-paid players along the defensive line last season.

7. Dylan Wynn, Montreal Alouettes (A)

In his first season in Montreal, Wynn saw a down season from his past years in Hamilton and Toronto. The 31-year-old has never had less than 30 tackles or two sacks in healthy seasons, but only put up 18 tackles and didn’t register a sack in 2024.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound lineman is a former Grey Cup champion, a three-time East Division All-Star and a one-time All-CFL member who can still be an impact player.

Best of the rest: Josh Banks, B.C. Lions (A); DeMarcus Christmas, Edmonton Elks (A); Woody Baron, Toronto Argonauts (A); Nathan Cherry, B.C. Lions (N); Miles Fox, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A); Marcus Moore, B.C. Lions (A); Sam Acheampong, Edmonton Elks (N).

Defensive ends

1. Robbie Smith, Toronto Argonauts (N)

The Brampton, Ont. native followed up a career year in 2023 with another great season in 2024. Smith put up 30-plus tackles and six sacks for the second straight year, living up to being the highest-paid Canadian defensive lineman last season.

The two-time Grey Cup champion is most known for his game-winning field goal block back in 2022 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, securing the championship for the Argonauts.

2. Bryan Cox Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

The son of former NFL defensive lineman Bryan Cox Sr. had a breakout year in 2024 in his second season in Saskatchewan. The 30-year-old made 24 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles, all career-highs.

Cox made headlines in the West Final against the Blue Bombers postgame for making an inappropriate gesture to fans — more specifically, he was fined for flipping the bird. The move came 31 years after his father did the same thing to Buffalo Bills fans while playing as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

3. Nick Usher, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Usher had a bounce-back season in 2024, collecting 34 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. The 30-year-old played the most games he ever has (17) in his six-year CFL career, putting up numbers closer to his 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Usher has played for four teams, including three in the last two seasons and could be moving onto his fifth.

4. TyJuan Garbutt, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

A breakout season for Garbutt in Winnipeg has him firmly on this list. The 25-year-old put together his best season as a pro with a larger opportunity last season, contributing 19 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

The Fredericksburg, Va. native is one of the most unproven guys on along the edge having only one year of opportunity, but offers potential upside that others don’t possess.

5. Josh Archibald, B.C. Lions (N)

Archibald saw a breakout year along the Leos defensive front after being selected by the team in the third round of the 2022 CFL Draft.

After being primarily a special teamer throughout the first two years of his career recording 11 special teams tackles, the Montreal, Que. native saw regular snaps on defence. The 27-year-old put up 21 tackles (15 on defence), along with four sacks and two forced fumbles.

6. David Menard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

The second Hamilton edge defender on the list, Menard is one of the most experienced players available in free agency, not just on the defensive line.

The 34-year-old in his lone season in the Hammer in 2024, registered 14 tackles and three sacks. The Chicoutimi, Que. native will be heading into his eleventh season and brings career numbers of 121 tackles, 41 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

7. Celestin Haba, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Another young Blue Bombers end, Haba hasn’t played a ton over his two-year CFL career but has been effective when he has. The 25-year-old has registered 18 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles over 18 career games. While not having the most experience, there’s potential for Haba’s play to grow in a bigger role.

8. Julian Howsare, Calgary Stampeders (A)

The 32-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Cowtown and has produced decently, registering 85 tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The former All-East Division selection has been one of the more underrated names when it comes to discussing the top ends north of the border, but Howsare has always produced.

Best of the rest: A.C. Leonard, Edmonton Elks (A); Christian Albright, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A); Romeo McKnight, Edmonton Elks (A); Avery Ellis, Montreal Alouettes (A); Pete Robertson, Free Agent (A); Brock Gowanlock, Montreal Alouettes (N); Jacob Plamondon, Edmonton Elks (N); Elliott Graham, Calgary Stampeders (N); Nigel Romick, Ottawa Redblacks (N).