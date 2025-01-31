Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Stampeders DL James Vaughters

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive lineman James Vaughters to a one-year contract. He was recently released by the Calgary Stampeders ahead of an offseason roster bonus.

The 31-year-old made 32 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles over 18 regular-season games this past season as a full-time starter at defensive end. He was much more productive in 2023 as he made 15 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles over just six games before suffering a season-ending injury to his arm.

The native of Chicago, Ill. played 27 NFL regular-season games with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons from 2019 to 2021, recording 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He also attended training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 but didn’t make the club’s final roster.

The six-foot-one, 256-pound defender’s original run with the Stampeders took place in 2017 and 2018. He made 50 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, and 11 sacks, helping the team win the Grey Cup in his second year with the squad.

After his collegiate career at Stanford University, Vaughters was a member of the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and San Diego Chargers, though he didn’t see any regular-season action.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.