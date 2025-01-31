Saskatchewan Roughriders extend CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Rolan Milligan Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season. He was already under contract for the upcoming season.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound cover man is coming off a standout season that saw him win Most Outstanding Defensive Player, becoming just the second defensive back in league history to do so. In addition to the award, the native of Lake Wales, Fla. was named All-CFL and was the team’s nominee in three awards categories: Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Milligan recorded 71 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass knockdowns, and eight interceptions over 16 regular season games. He also made the game-sealing interception in the West Semi-Final along with one pass knockdown and seven tackles in the playoffs.

The 30-year-old played only four games with the Roughriders in 2023 after suffering a foot injury in Week 5. Despite his limited playing time, he tallied 17 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two interceptions, two pass knockdowns, and two tackles for loss.

Milligan’s breakout season in 2022 saw him record 71 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a team-high eight pass knockdowns (fifth in the CFL) over 17 games.