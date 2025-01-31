Montreal Alouettes sign former NFL receiver Isaiah Washington

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American receiver Isaiah Washington to a two-year contract.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Jacksonville, Fla. signed with the Baltimore Ravens after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was moved to injured reserve with an undisclosed injury before subsequently being waived.

Washington spent five collegiate seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, appearing in 58 games, tying a school record. In his final year, he caught 25 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Overall, he made 74 catches for 927 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards per catch.