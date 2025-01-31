The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian receiver Tyler Ternowski. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot, 185-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. made six catches for 67 yards and 12 special teams tackles this past season, playing 16 regular-season games.

“Playing in front of my hometown crowd, family and friends is a tremendous honour and I’m thankful for the opportunity to do it again this year. I’m excited for the season and I can’t wait to get back on the field in front of the incredible Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans,” said Ternowski in a statement.

The 26-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. He has made 28 receptions for 346 yards and one touchdown over 37 career games along with 21 special teams tackles.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.