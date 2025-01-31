Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring back American DL Mario Kendricks, sign one other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed two Americans, including defensive lineman Mario Kendricks and linebacker Tyler Murray.

Kendricks suited up for two games last season with the Tiger-Cats, registering two defensive tackles and one quarterback sack.

The six-foot, 300-pound native of Kissimmee, Fla. previously spent time in the NFL in 2024 with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. Collegiately, the 24-year-old played 56 games over five seasons at Virginia Tech, registering 67 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks, and three pass knockdowns.

Murray most recently spent time on the practice roster with the Pittsburgh Steelers after originally signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Jacksonville, Fla., finished his collegiate career at the University of Memphis, where he suited up in 12 games and made 57 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four passes defended.

Before transferring to Memphis, Murray played 18 games over two seasons at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, posting 128 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, two interceptions, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

He began his collegiate career at Troy University where he played in 26 games over two seasons, totalling 64 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defended, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He earned All-Sun Belt honours in his sophomore season at Troy.