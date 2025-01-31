B.C. Lions extend American OL Chris Schleuger

The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Chris Schleuger to a contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-two, 305-pound blocker made nine starts this past season, including six at left guard and three at left tackle. It was his second season with the team after originally signing with the Lions in 2023, making one start at left tackle.

The 29-year-old native of Wesley, Iowa had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018 before joining the Montreal Alouettes the following year. He dressed for 22 games over three seasons with the team.

Schleuger finished his collegiate career at the University of Alabama Birmingham. He also had a professional stint with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.