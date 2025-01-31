B.C. Lions agree to restructured contract with Canadian QB Nathan Rourke, remains CFL’s highest-paid player

The B.C. Lions have agreed to a restructured contract with Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke. He remains signed with the Leos through the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old blew up the CFL QB market when he signed back with B.C. last August. At the time, Rourke inked a three-year pact for $749,200 in hard money in 2025, including $200,000 in marketing money, which does not count against the league’s salary cap.

That structure from late last summer would have lowered his salary cap number to $549,200 in 2025. After reworking his deal, he’s scheduled to earn $624,200 in hard money with $200,000 in marketing. Rourke’s salary cap number for this season checks in at $424,200.

“Nathan’s restructured deal allows us to continue to build our roster for success this year and beyond,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “We’re excited to have him leading our offence and feel he’ll continue to ascend to the level we’ve seen him perform.”

The six-foot-one, 209-pound signal caller has suited up in 33 regular season games, including 20 starts during his CFL career. The Victoria, B.C. native has completed 72 percent of his passes for 5,884 yards with 32 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while adding 81 carries for 628 yards plus 17 majors on the ground.

Rourke won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022. He was selected in the second round, fifteenth overall during the 2020 CFL Draft by the Lions.