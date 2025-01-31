2025 CFL free agent rankings: offensive linemen

The offensive line is a football team’s heartbeat. It sets the physical tone, opening holes in the run game and providing time for the quarterback to survey downfield.

The year’s crop of free-agent offensive linemen is unusually deep — particularly among Canadians. As such, multiple teams around the CFL will have the opportunity to get better in the trenches — for the right price, at least.

The league’s free agency communications window, often referred to as the legal tampering window, will be open from Feb. 2 to 9. During this time, all remaining pending free agents will be allowed to negotiate with teams around the league without restrictions. Some players will agree to terms on contracts with new teams, though they can’t formally change clubs until after free agency officially gets underway on Feb. 11.

We have already ranked this year's pending free-agent quarterbacks, running backs, fullbacks, and receivers.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

1. David Beard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

The 31-year-old was named All-CFL for the first time in his career this past season and is still clearly in his prime. According to Pro Football Focus, the six-foot-five, 320-pound blocker was the third-ranked centre in the CFL in 2024 with a run block grade of 68.8 and a pass block grade of 66.4.

Beard spent the first eight years of his professional career with the Edmonton Elks and new general manager Ed Hervey has repeatedly preached the importance of getting better along the offensive line and bringing in players with local ties. Could the native of Sherwood Park, Alta. and product of the University of Alberta be heading back to his old team next month?

2. Isiah Cage, Toronto Argonauts (A)

The six-foot-four, 312-pound native of Chicago, Ill., has been with Toronto since 2018, helping the team win two Grey Cups. This past season, he was the second-ranked left tackle in the CFL according to Pro Football Focus, scoring 69.3 in run blocking and 70.2 in pass blocking.

It appears unlikely that Cage will be back with the Argonauts given that the team signed former second-round pick Sage Doxtater late last year, signaling a possible ratio change at tackle. If he does make it to the market, expect several teams to be interested in adding the 31-year-old blind-side blocker.

3. Liam Dobson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

The former first-round pick came into his own in 2024, his first year as a full-time starter. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the fifth-ranked left guard in the CFL, with a score of 64.5 in run blocking and 65.0 in pass blocking.

Dobson was named All-West Division with the Blue Bombers, though some in CFL circles have suggested this was because most of the league’s best guards play in the East Division. Regardless, the 26-year-old is entering the prime of his career and is extremely athletic for his six-foot-two, 335-pound frame. He should have plenty of suitors.

4. Sean McEwen, Calgary Stampeders (N)

The University of Calgary product is as consistent as they come, playing 132 career regular-season games since being taken in the first round of the 2015 CFL Draft. The three-time All-CFL selection is coming off a bit of a down year but remains one of the league’s best centres, helping Calgary finish second in average gain per rush this past year.

McEwen isn’t a spring chicken anymore — he’ll turn 32 in June — but that’s not always a huge factor for offensive linemen, many of whom play their best football well into their mid-thirties.

5. Brett Boyko, Free Agent (N)

The 32-year-old blocker was released by the Edmonton Elks on Thursday prior to receiving a $25,000 offseason roster bonus. He was the top-graded right tackle in the CFL last year, according to Pro Football Focus, making 15 starts as part of the offensive line that opened holes for the league’s best rushing attack.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask. got off to a slow start in his CFL career following a two-year run in the NFL but appears to have found new heights.

6. Peter Godber, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

The native of Toronto, Ont. signed a big-money deal with the Riders in 2023 and noticeably improved from his tenure in B.C., though he was still bitten by the injury bug at times. He finished the year as a backup with All-CFL selection Logan Ferland taking over the starting role at centre, a job he may keep come training camp.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound Rice University product isn’t particularly mobile, which means he has little value outside of the centre position, but he has proven to be a solid blocker when healthy.

7. Kent Perkins, Free Agent (A)

The 30-year-old native of Dallas, Texas was released by the B.C. Lions earlier this offseason following their acquisition of award-winning offensive lineman Dejon Allen from the Toronto Argonauts. He spent four seasons in Vancouver as the team’s starting right tackle, most of which was spent heavily in pass protection.

Perkins isn’t a dominant offensive tackle in the CFL but he has 67 games of experience and is still a worthy starter. He should get picked up somewhere.

8. Shane Richards, Edmonton Elks (N)

The former first-overall draft pick had “bust” written all over him before a breakout season with the Elks this past year. Richards started Edmonton’s last 12 games at right guard and helped the team go 7-5 with a league-best average gain per rush of 6.2.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound blocker was drafted by the Argonauts as a potential ratio-breaking tackle, though he never proved he could play off the edge. At 29, the Oklahoma State product has improved his conditioning and shown he can be an impact player along the interior.

9. Gregor MacKellar, Toronto Argonauts (N)

The 26-year-old native of Timberlea, N.S. was a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft and has since made 22 starts at guard. He finished last year on the bench, however, as he was surpassed on the depth chart by Dylan Giffen and Anthony Vandal during a stint on the six-game injured list.

MacKellar has helped the Argonauts win two Grey Cups in the last three years but is due for a hefty raise coming off his rookie contract. If Toronto can’t afford to give it to him, he should have no problem collecting it elsewhere.

10. Eric Lofton, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

The veteran blocker didn’t have a strong start to the 2024 season but finished the year as the fifth-ranked right tackle in the CFL, according to Pro Football Focus, with a run block grade of 69.3 and pass block grade of 58.6.

Winnipeg’s offensive line was stellar come the playoffs, allowing only one sack over two games and helping Brady Oliveira rush for 203 yards and two touchdowns. If the Blue Bombers want to maintain consistency along the offensive line for 2025, they would be wise to bring Lofton back.

11. Ryan Sceviour, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

The 29-year-old was named All-West Division with his hometown Calgary Stampeders in 2022 but has since fallen out of favour to some extent, signing with the Roughriders as a depth player this past offseason. He was a backup for Saskatchewan’s first two games of the year, then started six games before suffering a season-ending injury.

The six-foot-three, 303-pound blocker has plenty of experience at guard, which means he’ll have value for the right team. Coming off injury, however, he’ll probably need to sign on as a backup again in 2025.

12. David Foucault, Edmonton Elks (N)

The native of LaSalle, Que., started all 18 games at left guard for an excellent Edmonton offensive line this past year. The issue is his age, however, as Foucault will soon turn 36. The six-foot-eight, 323-pound blocker has a ton of experience at guard and tackle, though it’s possible he’s going to be pushed out this offseason as teams look to get younger in the trenches.

13. Michael Couture, B.C. Lions (N)

The soon-to-be 31-year-old has spent the past two years with his hometown B.C. Lions and helped the team rush for 5.3 yards per carry last season, which ranked third in the CFL. Couture has had trouble staying healthy at times during his career but has a ton of experience at centre and guard.

14. Philippe Gagnon, Montreal Alouettes (N)

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay along Montreal’s offensive line since he was a first-round pick back in 2016, save for one year he spent with the Ottawa Redblacks. The one-time Grey Cup champion can play centre and guard and made 17 starts this past year.

15. Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, Ottawa Redblacks (N)

The former second-round pick lost his starting job at centre partway through the 2024 season, which means he’s likely heading to the free-agent market. The Quebec City native has 29 starts to his name, which is a good amount considering he’s only 27.

16. Sukh Chungh, B.C. Lions (N)

The soon-to-be 33-year-old has been a workhorse since entering the CFL as a first-round pick in 2015, making 142 starts and earning two All-West Division selections. The University of Calgary product struggles at times in pass protection, however, which means he could be on the outside looking in this year.

Best of the rest: Jakub Szott, Edmonton Elks (N); Chris Schleuger, B.C. Lions (A); Hunter Steward, Edmonton Elks (N); Landon Rice, Toronto Argonauts (N); Philip Blake, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N); Evan Johnson, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N); Uzoma Osuji, Ottawa Redblacks (A); Kyle Saxelid, Calgary Stampeders (N); Tony Gray, Edmonton Elks (A); Joel Figueroa, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A); David Knevel, B.C. Lions (N).