Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Argonauts LB Jonathan Jones

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Jonathan Jones to a one-year contract.

The five-foot-eleven, 230-pound native of Ocoee, Fla. spent the past three years with the Toronto Argonauts, making 88 defensive tackles, 26 special teams tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. He helped the team win two Grey Cups, both of which came at the expense of his new team.

Jones made six starts this past season — five at middle linebacker and one at weak-side linebacker. He was cut by the Argonauts earlier this month.

The 27-year-old played collegiately at Notre Dame and Toledo, earning a second-team All-MAC selection in 2021.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.