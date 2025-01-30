Hamilton Tiger-Cats release DL Dewayne Hendrix prior to offseason bonus

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix. The 28-year-old was due a $20,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1, according to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, as part of a deal that was set to pay him just under $200,000 in 2025.

The six-foot-four, 265-pound native of St. Louis, Mo. signed with the Tiger-Cats as a free agent last offseason, becoming one of the league’s highest-paid defensive linemen. He made 17 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble over 16 games.

The University of Pittsburgh product spent the first three years of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts, making 65 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, eight sacks, and one forced fumble over 35 games, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2022.

Hamilton has also signed American defensive backs Darren Evans and Zamari Walton.

Evans spent time on the practice rosters with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023. The six-foot-three, 180-pound native of Baton Rouge, La. finished his collegiate career at Louisiana State University where he made 33 total tackles and four pass knockdowns over 22 games. He previously played at Nicholls State University where he was named second-team All-Southland Conference.

Walton attended training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent last year. The 26-year-old native of Melbourne, Fla. finished his collegiate career at the University of Mississippi where he made 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble. He previously played at Georgia Tech.