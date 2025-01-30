Former CFL LB Alex Singleton to be inducted into Montana State Hall of Fame

Former CFL linebacker Alex Singleton has been chosen for induction into the Montana State Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 31-year-old native of Thousand Oaks, Calif. played four collegiate seasons with the Bobcats and helped the team win three straight Big Sky championships. He was named first-team All-Conference and third-team All-America in 2014, finishing top ten in Montana State career and single-season tackles.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender became a star over three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, earning two All-CFL selections, one Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award, and winning one Grey Cup.

Singleton has since spent six seasons in the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, making 633 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. In 2023, he set a new Broncos single-season record with 177 tackles.

The other inductees in the 2024-25 Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame class include rodeo champion Jason Jackson, football players Tanner Bleskin and DeNarius McGhee, basketball player Rachel Semansky, track and field athletes Joff Mohl and Jen Bayliss, and the 1985-86 women’s rodeo team.

The induction banquet will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 in the Strand Union Ballrooms on campus. Singleton is unable to attend in person, so he has been invited back for next year’s event after being inducted this year.