The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian offensive lineman Brett Boyko. He was owed a $25,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1, according to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, and was projected to earn just over $200,000 in 2025.

The 32-year-old started 29 games with the team over the past two seasons. He was the top-graded right tackle in the CFL last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask. was originally a second-round pick of the B.C. Lions in the 2015 CFL Draft. He has played 56 career regular-season games as a member of the Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Elks.

The six-foot-seven, 305-pound blocker was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, dressing for one game. He has also been a member of the AAF’s San Diego Fleet and XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.