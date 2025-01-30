League unveils players attending 2025 CFL Combine in Regina

The 2025 CFL Combine roster has been set as 68 players will showcase their skills from March 21 to 23 in Regina, Saskatchewan.

On Friday, March 21, prospects will take on the bench press, vertical jump, and 40-yard dash along with the three-cone, shuttle, and broad jump. The hopefuls will then strap on the pads and take to the field for two days of on-field practices on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23.

10 names from the Winter Scouting Bureau will not be attending the event, including five of the top six prospects: quarterback Kurtis Rourke, defensive lineman Paris Shand, receivers Elic Ayomanor and Keelan White, and linebacker Jaylen Smith.

Also not attending are defensive linemen Hayden Harris and Ali Saad, offensive linemen Christopher Fortin and Samuel Carson, and quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who is currently at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

More potential draftees will join the CFL Combine roster following the CFL Invitational Combine, which will take place on Feb. 28 in Waterloo, Ont.

The 2025 CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft will take place on April 29.

Note: all players are Nationals (ie. Canadians) unless listed with a ‘G’ for Global.

Quarterbacks:

Arnaud Desjardins, Laval

Jonathan Senecal, Montreal

Running Backs:

Ludovick Choquette, Long Island

Isaiah Knight, UBC

Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba

Keanu Yazbeck, Western

Joey Zorn, Windsor

Fullbacks:

Natan Girouard-Langlois, Montreal

Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota

Receivers:

Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire

Samuel Davenport, UBC

Hassane Dosso (G), Montreal

Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton

Isaac Gaillardetz, Laval

Louis Geyer (G), Stuttgart Surge

Kolby Hurford, Alberta

Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph

Ethan Jordan, Wilfrid Laurier

Brayden Misseri, Western

Raidan Thorne, Wilfrid Laurier

Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan

Tommy Wilson (G), Postdam Royals

Offensive Linemen:

Erik Andersen, Western

Alex Berwick, Western

Gavin Coakes, UBC

Dre Doiron, Kansas

Daniel Dove, Waterloo

Daniel Hocevar, Guelph

Arvin Hosseini, UBC

Connor Klassen, Regina

Alexandre Levac, Montreal

Cody Neumann, Alberta

Domenico Piazza, McGill

Matthew Stokman, Manitoba

Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State

Defensive Linemen:

Kolade Amusan, Windsor

Ty Anderson, Alberta

Isaiah Bagnah, BYU

Aiden Bertuzzi, UBC

Silas Hubert, Queen’s

Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal

Nate Martey, Arkansas State

Darien Newell, Queen’s

Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal

Liam Reid, Calgary

Max Von Muehldorfer, Western

Linebackers:

Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio, Montreal

Daniel Flanagan, Calgary

Chopper Hippe, Regina

Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan

Richard Jibunor (G), Troy

Riley Macleod, Western

Harold Miessan, Montreal

Lane Novak, Saskatchewan

Chase Tataryn, Alberta

Devin Veresuk, Windsor

Defensive Backs:

King Ambers, East Texas A&M

Pablo Araya (G), Madrid Bravos

Ethan Ball, Calgary

Mack Bannatyne, Alberta

Nate Beauchemin, Calgary

Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa

Jackson Findlay, Western

Anton Haie, Laval

Johari Hastings, Wilfrid Laurier

Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s

Romeo Nash, Alberta

Dolani Robinson, Regina