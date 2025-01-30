League unveils players attending 2025 CFL Combine in Regina

The 2025 CFL Combine roster has been set as 68 players will showcase their skills from March 21 to 23 in Regina, Saskatchewan.
On Friday, March 21, prospects will take on the bench press, vertical jump, and 40-yard dash along with the three-cone, shuttle, and broad jump. The hopefuls will then strap on the pads and take to the field for two days of on-field practices on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23.
10 names from the Winter Scouting Bureau will not be attending the event, including five of the top six prospects: quarterback Kurtis Rourke, defensive lineman Paris Shand, receivers Elic Ayomanor and Keelan White, and linebacker Jaylen Smith.
Also not attending are defensive linemen Hayden Harris and Ali Saad, offensive linemen Christopher Fortin and Samuel Carson, and quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who is currently at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
More potential draftees will join the CFL Combine roster following the CFL Invitational Combine, which will take place on Feb. 28 in Waterloo, Ont.
The 2025 CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft will take place on April 29.
Note: all players are Nationals (ie. Canadians) unless listed with a ‘G’ for Global.
Quarterbacks:
Arnaud Desjardins, Laval
Jonathan Senecal, Montreal
Running Backs:
Ludovick Choquette, Long Island
Isaiah Knight, UBC
Breydon Stubbs, Manitoba
Keanu Yazbeck, Western
Joey Zorn, Windsor
Fullbacks:
Natan Girouard-Langlois, Montreal
Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota
Receivers:
Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire
Samuel Davenport, UBC
Hassane Dosso (G), Montreal
Kaseem Ferdinand, Carleton
Isaac Gaillardetz, Laval
Louis Geyer (G), Stuttgart Surge
Kolby Hurford, Alberta
Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph
Ethan Jordan, Wilfrid Laurier
Brayden Misseri, Western
Raidan Thorne, Wilfrid Laurier
Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan
Tommy Wilson (G), Postdam Royals
Offensive Linemen:
Erik Andersen, Western
Alex Berwick, Western
Gavin Coakes, UBC
Dre Doiron, Kansas
Daniel Dove, Waterloo
Daniel Hocevar, Guelph
Arvin Hosseini, UBC
Connor Klassen, Regina
Alexandre Levac, Montreal
Cody Neumann, Alberta
Domenico Piazza, McGill
Matthew Stokman, Manitoba
Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State
Defensive Linemen:
Kolade Amusan, Windsor
Ty Anderson, Alberta
Isaiah Bagnah, BYU
Aiden Bertuzzi, UBC
Silas Hubert, Queen’s
Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal
Nate Martey, Arkansas State
Darien Newell, Queen’s
Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal
Liam Reid, Calgary
Max Von Muehldorfer, Western
Linebackers:
Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio, Montreal
Daniel Flanagan, Calgary
Chopper Hippe, Regina
Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan
Richard Jibunor (G), Troy
Riley Macleod, Western
Harold Miessan, Montreal
Lane Novak, Saskatchewan
Chase Tataryn, Alberta
Devin Veresuk, Windsor
Defensive Backs:
King Ambers, East Texas A&M
Pablo Araya (G), Madrid Bravos
Ethan Ball, Calgary
Mack Bannatyne, Alberta
Nate Beauchemin, Calgary
Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa
Jackson Findlay, Western
Anton Haie, Laval
Johari Hastings, Wilfrid Laurier
Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s
Romeo Nash, Alberta
Dolani Robinson, Regina