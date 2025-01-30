Calgary Stampeders sign American DL Micheal Mason

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Micheal Mason.

The six-foot-three, 280-pound native of Mullins, S.C. signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He made three tackles over two preseason games but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

The 24-year-old finished his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina University where he made 67 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 13 games. He was named an All-Sun Belt Conference honourable mention.

Mason started his collegiate career at Wofford College, an FCS program located in Spartanburg, S.C. He earned three first-team All-Southern Conference selections and one second-team All-Southern Conference selection, making 149 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 36 games.