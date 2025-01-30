B.C. Lions release former West Division all-star Alexander Hollins

The B.C. Lions have released American receiver Alexander Hollins. TSN’s Farhan Lalji was the first to report the news.

The 28-year-old native of Yazoo City, Miss. made 61 catches for 937 yards and six touchdowns this past season, his third with the Lions. As reported earlier this month by 3DownNation reporter JC Abbott, Hollins was due $75,000 in offseason roster bonuses and was on pace to earn $230,000 in 2025.

General manager Ryan Rigmaiden revealed during the CFL’s recent offseason winter meetings that Hollins suffered from knee problems the second half of the season and has since had both joints surgically scoped. Doctors projected that he would make a full recovery in a matter of weeks.

Over 38 career CFL games, Hollins has made 152 receptions for 2,227 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named All-West Division in 2023.

Before coming north, Hollins spent three seasons in the NFL as a member of the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, making two catches for 46 yards.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.