Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two former NFL defensive backs

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive backs Josh DeBerry and Quavian White.

DeBerry most recently attended training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The five-foot-eleven, 185-pound native of Grosse Point Park, Mi. finished his collegiate career at Texas A&M University where he made 39 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and nine pass knockdowns.

The 23-year-old started his collegiate career at Boston College where he made 158 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 19 pass knockdowns, and three forced fumbles over 39 games. He was named second-team All-ACC in 2021.

White signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and made the team’s practice roster, even being briefly promoted to the active roster. He was released at the conclusion of training camp in 2024.

The 24-year-old native of Greer, S.C. played collegiately at Georgia State University, making 200 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, and 42 pass knockdowns over 52 games. He was a two-time second-team All-Sun Belt selection and one-time third-team All-Sun Belt selection.