Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American DL Christian McCarroll

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Christian McCarroll.

The 24-year-old native of Barberton, Ohio was most recently a member of the New England Patriots after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024, though he didn’t see any regular season action with the club.

The six-foot-two, 255-pound defender played collegiate at Grand Valley State University, a Division II program located in Michigan. He recorded 151 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, four pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

McCarroll was named an All-American in his senior year as well as the GLIAC Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year.