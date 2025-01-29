Former CFL LB Glenn Love launches GoFundMe after ALS diagnosis

Former CFL linebacker Glenn Love has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of clinical treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The native of Champaign, Ill. was diagnosed with the disease on July 12, 2024 at the age of 35, one day after his daughter turned one.

“It’s a cruel, unrelenting disease that turns your own body against you, attacking your ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe. Doctors say there’s no cure, no definitive cause, and, for most, no hope. But for anyone who knows me, you know giving up has never been an option,” wrote Love.

“Since my diagnosis, I’ve surrounded myself with a team of specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and an ALS Clinic in New Mexico. Together, we’re exploring every possible avenue — clinical trials, alternative therapies, regenerative treatments, and supplements. There’s no roadmap for beating ALS, but I’m determined to carve my own path.”

Love indicated that some of his clinical treatments cost $5,000 to $9,000 per month and aren’t covered by insurance, which is why he’s looking to raise money. He received $52,871 USD over the first week of his campaign and he aims to raise almost $200,000 more. Several current and former CFL players and coaches are among those who have donated.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound defender played seven seasons in the CFL as a member of the B.C. Lions, Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes, winning a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2014. He recorded 98 defensive tackles, 91 special teams tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two pass knockdowns, and two fumble recoveries over 69 career games.

In 2021, a study funded by The ALS Association and conducted by researchers at Harvard University and Boston University’s CTE Center found that NFL players are four times more likely to be diagnosed with ALS than those who never played in the league.

“Despite the financial and emotional burden, I’m not giving up,” wrote Love. “My dream is simple — to watch my daughter grow up, to be there for her first soccer game, her high school graduation, and beyond.”