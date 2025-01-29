Edmonton Elks sign son of former CFL DB Harold Nash Jr., two others

The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Harold Nash III.

The 24-year-old finished his collegiate career at the University of North Texas in 2024, playing only one game. He previously played at the University of Memphis, where he recorded three tackles over 19 games and earned two All-Academic selections.

The native of West Bloomfield, Mi. is the son of longtime CFL defensive back Harold Nash Jr., who played for the Shreveport Pirates, Montreal Alouettes, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Edmonton Elks from 1994 to 2004. He recorded 367 defensive tackles, 43 special teams tackles, 24 interceptions, and 10 fumble recoveries, earning one All-CFL selection.

Now 54, Nash Jr. is the strength and conditioning coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He has previously served in similar roles with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions, winning one Super Bowl.

The Elks have also signed American linebacker Clayton Isbell and American defensive back Alfred ‘Steve’ Stephens IV.

Isbell was most recently with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with either team. He finished his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina University in 2023 where he made 89 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions, earning a third-team All-Sun Belt selection. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Naperville, Ill. was previously at Illinois State University and the University of Utah.

Stephens IV spent six years at the University of Oregon where he made 149 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 54 games with the Ducks.

Edmonton also signed Canadian long snapper Luke Burton-Krahn to a two-year contract extension. He was already under contract for 2025.

The 25-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Elks and appeared in all 18 regular season games last year, making a career-high seven tackles. The native of Victoria, B.C. was originally a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of British Columbia where he also played along the defensive line, making 36 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks.