Calgary Stampeders DL Ryan Leder retires at age 24

Canadian defensive lineman Ryan Leder has retired from the Canadian Football League at the age of 24.

The six-foot-one, 243-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. played all 18 regular season games with the Stampeders in 2024, making three defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one sack, and one reception for four yards.

“I want to take a moment to extend my thanks to the Calgary organization, my teammates, coaches, trainers and the incredible fans,” said Leder in a statement. “My time in the CFL has been truly unforgettable and I’ve learned so much and enjoyed every step of the journey.

“I am incredibly proud of my time in Calgary and deeply grateful for the opportunities and support provided by the staff this past year. I look forward to watching my teammates continue to succeed.”

The product of McMaster University was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. He made 108 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, three pass knockdowns, and one blocked kick over the course of his U Sports career.

“We thank Ryan for his efforts during his time in Calgary and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson.