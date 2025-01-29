B.C. Lions sign former Tiger-Cats, Roughriders DL Tre Crawford, two others

The B.C. Lions have signed veteran American defensive lineman Tre Crawford.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound native of Houston, Texas played eleven games over two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, recording 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 28-year-old signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past year but was released by the team at the conclusion of training camp.

Crawford went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama Birmingham before stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. He made 43 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two fumble recoveries over 21 collegiate games with the Blazers.

The Lions also signed American receiver Michael ‘M.J.’ Wright and American defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson.

Wright was a three-time All-Patriot League selection at Fordham University, an FCS program located in New York City. The six-foot, 192-pound target made 185 catches for 2,887 yards and 21 touchdowns over 45 games with the team and participated in rookie minicamp with the New York Giants after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Johnson played ten games with the UFL’s Houston Gamblers last year, making 12 tackles. The six-foot-three, 305-pound native of Brookhaven, Miss., finished his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, where he made 23 total tackles and four tackles for loss over 13 games. He previously played at Tulane University.