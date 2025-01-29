2025 CFL free agent rankings: running backs & fullbacks

The CFL is a passing league, but given the limited size of its rosters, running backs and fullbacks are still important. These guys have to do it all — run, catch, block, tackle. You name it, they have to be able to do it.

Below are 3DownNation‘s rankings for all remaining pending free-agent running backs and fullbacks. This list isn’t nearly as deep as it once was — Dedrick Mills, Walter Fletcher, William Stanback, James Butler, and Javon Leake all signed new deals for 2025 — but there is still plenty of talent available.

The league’s free agency communications window, often referred to as the legal tampering window, will be open from Feb. 2 to 9. During this time, all remaining pending free agents will be allowed to negotiate with teams around the league without restrictions. Some players will agree to terms on contracts with new teams, though they can’t formally change clubs until after free agency officially gets underway on Feb. 11.

We have already ranked this year’s pending free-agent quarterbacks. Check back soon for our receiver rankings.

Please note that “N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians) and “A” denotes American players.

Running backs

1. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto Argonauts (A)

The five-foot-nine, 215-pound native of Tucson, Ariz. had a strong bounce-back season following his unceremonious departure from the Calgary Stampeders. Carey rushed for 1,060 yards, caught 37 passes for 356 yards, and scored eight total touchdowns in 2024, helping the Argonauts win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

The 32-year-old credited Toronto’s training staff with helping him play all 18 regular-season games, saying he “couldn’t stay healthy by myself.” The 11-year professional, who spent three seasons in the NFL prior to coming north, is nearing the end of his career but certainly appears to have some gas left in the tank.

2. Peyton Logan, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Logan is one of the most explosive players in the league, though he’s never been a full-time starter over his three CFL seasons. The 26-year-old native of Memphis, Tenn. rushed for 355 yards, made 23 catches for 121 yards, returned 40 punts for 539 yards, and brought back 28 kickoffs for 635 yards this past season, scoring two touchdowns.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound speedster would be the perfect addition for any team that covets elusiveness and versatility. Logan can do it all — he just has to prove he can stay healthy along the way.

3. Jeshrun Antwi, B.C. Lions (N)

The five-foot-eleven, 207-pound ball-carrier was originally a sixth-round pick of the Alouettes but was traded to B.C. late this past season. Though never a full-time starter, Antwi has rushed for 1,098 yards, caught 52 passes for 342 yards, and scored one touchdown over 64 career regular-season games.

The University of Calgary product is also valuable on special teams, making 12 tackles this past season. The one-time Vanier Cup champion is exactly the type of versatile Canadian every good CFL team needs to fill out a roster.

4. Ante Litre, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

The native of Vancouver, B.C. has done it all over seven years with Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Hamilton, rushing for 815 yards, catching 50 passes for 420 yards, scoring 12 touchdowns, and making 46 special teams tackles. The former fourth-round pick also performed short-yardage quarterback duties this past year in Steeltown.

The five-foot-eleven, 229-pound ball-carrier turned 30 this past October, so he’s clearly closer to the end of his career than the beginning. However, the bruising back should still be able to contribute wherever he lands in 2025.

5. Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Over three seasons in Riderville, the 27-year-old native of Lynchburg, Va. has rushed for 1,182 yards, caught 31 passes for 248 yards, returned 13 kickoffs for 276 yards, and scored two touchdowns. Hickson has never been a full-time starter, instead filling a depth role behind Jamal Morrow or A.J. Ouellette.

The five-foot-eight, 190-pound ball carrier has contributed on special teams at times, but it can be hard to get an extra American running back on the roster in the CFL, which limits Hickson’s free-agent value.

6. Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

The native of Welland, Ont, has had a great career for a player who originally went undrafted all the way back in 2017, rushing for 1,270 yards, making 17 catches for 169 yards, returning 11 kickoffs for 140 yards, and recording 22 special teams tackles over 93 career regular-season CFL games.

Augustine will turn 32 in July, however, which means the Blue Bombers may look to get younger behind Brady Oliveira. The University of Guelph product has won two Grey Cups.

7. Jamal Morrow, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

The 30-year-old native of Menifee, Calif. tried to sign with the Stampeders twice this past season but was unable to do so after failing his physical. He eventually joined the Redblacks in September but dressed for only one game before landing on the six-game injured list, ending his season.

Morrow broke into the CFL as a returner with the Roughriders in 2021 and spent the following two seasons as a productive running back, rushing for 1,573 yards, catching 79 passes for 715 yards, and scoring nine touchdowns. Given his recent injury history, however, it seems possible he won’t be given another shot to play elsewhere.

Fullbacks

1. David Mackie, B.C. Lions (N)

The six-foot-one, 241-pound native of Jackson’s Point, Ont. has been a key contributor with the Lions since being taken in the second round of the 2018 CFL Draft, rushing for 206 yards, catching 25 passes for 203 yards, returning three kickoffs for 52 yards, scoring eight touchdowns, and making 35 special teams tackles.

Widely considered the CFL’s best fullback, Mackie earned close to $130,000 this past season in Vancouver and should be highly sought-after if he chooses to pursue the free-agent market this year.

2. Bailey Feltmate, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (N)

The 27-year-old native of Moncton, N.B. was a late off-season addition this past year after mulling retirement. He made eight special teams tackles and one catch for five yards in his first season with the Blue Bombers, helping the team qualify for the Grey Cup.

The two-time Loney Bowl champion, who converted from linebacker to fullback during his third season with the Tiger-Cats in 2023, is exactly the type of contributor every CFL team needs to help with the dirty work on special teams.

3. James Tuck, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

The six-foot, 230-pound native of Aurora, Ont. has played 10 CFL seasons with Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, and Hamilton, recording five rushing yards, 30 catches for 261 yards, and 66 special teams tackles.

Tuck will turn 35 in June but should still have a market for his skillset considering how productive he was with the Tiger-Cats this past season, making a career-high 14 receptions and a team-leading 13 special teams tackles.

4. Bruno Labelle, Free Agent (N)

The 27-year-old was a highly-touted prospect coming out of the University of Cincinnati in 2022, even earning an NFL shot with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he has been a free agent since November when he finished the year on Saskatchewan’s practice roster.

Labelle made only one catch for 18 yards during his tenure in Riderville but didn’t register any special teams tackles, according to the league’s official numbers.

5. Brandon Calver, Toronto Argonauts (N)

The native of London, Ont. has won three Grey Cups over his six-year career, which includes stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Toronto. The Wilfrid Laurier product has made 31 special teams tackles over 77 career games.

6. William Langlais, Calgary Stampeders (N)

The soon-to-be 35-year-old missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, which means he might have reached the end of the road. The native of Hull, Que. has rushed for three yards, caught 24 passes for 289 yards, returned 11 kicks for 162 yards, punted once for 50 yards, and scored two touchdowns over 123 career games, winning one Grey Cup.