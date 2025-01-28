Saskatchewan Roughriders sign big-bodied RB Trent Pennix

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Trent Pennix.

The six-foot-two, 234-pound ball carrier played 54 collegiate games at North Carolina State University as a tight end and running back, making 15 starts. He recorded 55 catches for 712 yards, rushed 41 times for 240 yards, and scored 11 touchdowns.

The native of Raleigh, N.C. signed with the Indianapolis Colts after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent a portion of the regular season on their practice roster but didn’t see any regular-season action.

The Roughriders will open the 2025 regular season at home against the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff at 9:00 p.m. EDT.