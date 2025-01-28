Ottawa Redblacks re-sign veteran LB Jovan Santos-Knox

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The 30-year-old recorded 65 tackles, two sacks, and one interception this past season, his second with the Redblacks, over 12 starts at middle linebacker.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jovan back for another season,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “He is a cornerstone of our defence, with his elite play being surpassed only by his immense value as a leader in every meaning of the word.”

The six-foot-one, 233-pound native of Waterbury, Conn. has made 448 defensive tackles, 21 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles over 91 career CFL games as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Edmonton Elks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Redblacks. In 2022, was named All-East Division with the Ticats.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be staying the nation’s capital,” said Santos-Knox. “Last year showed that we’re headed in the right direction, and I’m eager to get back to work with my coaches and teammates as we chase our ultimate goal.”

The University of Massachusetts product was named first-team All-MAC in 2014 and second-team All-MAC in 2015.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.