Ottawa Redblacks re-sign DB Deandre Lamont

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive back Deandre Lamont to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound native of Baytown, Texas played all 18 regular season games for the Redblacks this past season, his second in the CFL. He made 10 starts at field-side halfback, six at boundary cornerback, and two at field-side cornerback, recording 86 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one interception.

The 26-year-old played 11 games as a rookie in 2023, making 25 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and two interceptions.

Lamont finished his collegiate career at Illinois State University in 2022 and made 68 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass knockdowns, earning an All-Conference honourable mention selection. He previously played at the University of Central Arkansas where he was named first-team All-Conference in 2021.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.