Montreal Alouettes make one change to coaching staff for 2025

The Montreal Alouettes have kept almost their entire coaching staff intact for 2025.

The only change is the introduction of Bryan Wyllie as a defensive assistant. He has previously coached at Saint Mary’s University, Yale University, and the Edmonton Huskies and Vancouver Island Raiders of the CJFL. Chandler Jones, who served as the team’s defensive backs coach last season, did not return.

“I’m very happy that our coaches are back,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “We have a group that works well together, and they have excellent chemistry. Everyone believes in our culture, which explains our success over the past few years.”

The Alouettes finished atop the East Division standings last season with a record of 12-5-1, though they were upset by the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final. The team won the Grey Cup in 2023, which was the first year for head coach Jason Maas at the helm.

Montreal’s full coaching staff is as follows:

Jason Maas – Head Coach

Byron Archambault – Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator

Anthony Calvillo – Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

Noel Thorpe – Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach

Luc Brodeur-Jordain – Offensive Line Coach

Mike Lionello – Receivers Coach and Pass Game Coordinator

Greg Quick – Linebackers Coach

Corvey Irvin – Defensive Line Coach

Dave Jackson – Running Backs Coach

David Brown – Offensive Line Assistant

Bryan Wyllie – Defensive Assistant

The Alouettes will open their season on Friday, June 6 against the Toronto Argonauts.