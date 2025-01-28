Atlanta Falcons sign Canadian TE Nikola Kalinic: sources

The Atlanta Falcons have signed Canadian tight end Nikola Kalinic, per sources. He fielded contract offers from more than five NFL teams but chose Atlanta due to financial incentives and his familiarity with head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

The 28-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. spent the past two years with the Los Angeles Rams, primarily on the practice roster. He was elevated to the active roster for two games this past season, playing 28 snaps on special teams.

Kalinic first broke into the NFL as a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. He dressed for seven games with the team and made two starts, playing 47 snaps on offence and 42 snaps on special teams. He returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

The six-foot-four, 248-pounder was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of York University. He dressed for 30 games over two seasons with the team, making 23 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalinic played 31 collegiate games with the Lions, making 38 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first player in school history to be named an OUA all-star twice in one season — once on offence and once on special teams.

The Falcons finished second in the NFC South this past season at 8-9.