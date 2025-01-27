Winnipeg Blue Bombers release veteran receiver Drew Wolitarsky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released Canadian-American receiver Drew Wolitarsky.

The 29-year-old made 33 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown this past season, missing eight games due to injury. He started five games at field-side wide receiver and five games at boundary wide receiver.

“These decisions are always difficult and it’s especially true with a player who has been with us for so long,” said general manager Kyle Walters in a statement. “Drew has been a solid contributor for the team, was popular in the locker room and was instrumental in two Grey Cup championships, and for that the franchise is forever grateful.”

Per sources, Wolitarsky was due a $12,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1 as part of a deal that would have paid him around $110,000 in 2025.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Santa Clarita, Calif. was selected in the 2017 CFL Supplemental Draft out of the University of Minnesota after qualifying for Canadian citizenship. Winnipeg forfeited a third-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft to secure his rights.

“I found out this morning that I am being released from Winnipeg,” said Wolitarsky on his Instagram page. “I’m still just trying to wrap my mind around that, to be honest with you. I’m having a hard time believing that. It’s been so long in that place. To get that call was definitely heartbreaking for me.”

In total, Wolitarsky made 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns over 96 career games, winning two Grey Cups.