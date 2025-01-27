Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose young QB Darren Grainger to retirement

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have lost developmental quarterback Darren Grainger to retirement, the team confirmed to 3DownNation on Monday.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound passer had a brief stint with Winnipeg during training camp in 2024 and later joined the practice roster after Chris Streveler suffered a season-ending knee injury in September. The team released Grainger in October but signed him to a futures deal, which kicked in after the Blue Bombers lost the Grey Cup to Toronto.

The 24-year-old native of Conway, S.C. finished his collegiate career at Georgia State University, throwing for 6,779 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions and rushing for 2,130 yards and 19 scores over 38 games. He was twice named honourable mention All-Sun Belt with the Panthers.

Grainger started his collegiate career at Furman University, an FCS program located in Greenville, S.C. He threw for 1,403 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions with the Paladins and ran for 349 yards and five scores. In 2019, he was named to the Southern Conference’s All-Freshman team.

The Blue Bombers now have only three quarterbacks under contract for 2025: veteran starter Zach Collaros, journeyman Jake Dolegala, and Terry Wilson, who threw one pass attempt as a rookie in 2024. Streveler remains a pending free agent.