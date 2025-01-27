Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Super Bowl, Grey Cup winner Shane Ray

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Shane Ray.

The six-foot-three, 255-pound defender spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, recording 17 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. He won the Grey Cup in 2022 alongside Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace, who was Toronto’s defensive coordinator at the time, though he didn’t dress for the big game due to a torn bicep.

The 31-year-old native of Kansas City, Mo. was originally a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Missouri. He played in 14 games in his rookie NFL season and made 20 tackles and four sacks while helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50. In total, he made 94 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 49 NFL regular-season games.

Ray attended training camp with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and Tennessee Titans in 2024 but didn’t make the final roster with either team. He had been a free agent since August.

Collegiately, made 120 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one forced fumble with the Tigers. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and a unanimous All-American.