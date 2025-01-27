Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Canadian OL Jacob Ruby

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Jacob Ruby to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The 32-year-old native of London, Ont. made nine starts for the Redblacks this past season, including three at left tackle, three at right guard, and three at right tackle. He also started the East Semi-Final at left tackle.

The six-foot-seven, 315-pound blocker has played 125 career CFL games with the Montreal Alouettes, Edmonton Elks, and Redblacks. He was originally a first-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft out of the University of Richmond and was named All-East Division with Ottawa in 2022, his first season with the team.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at noon EST.