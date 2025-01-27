Montreal Alouettes extend returner James Letcher Jr., sign one

The Montreal Alouettes have signed return specialist James Letcher Jr. to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The five-foot-seven, 180-pound speedster was Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player this past season after recording 1,112 kickoff return yards and 924 punt return yards. He led the league in combined return yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a punt return and one on a missed field goal return.

“James is one of the best returners in the CFL; he can change the outcome of a game in a split second with his long returns,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He is definitely a player who has an impact on our team. We’re happy to have him back this season.”

The 25-year-old native of Kansas City joined the team as a rookie in 2023 and played four games in place of an injured Chandler Worthy. He has also made four catches for 21 yards and three carries for 25 yards with the Alouettes.

Letcher Jr. played collegiately at Washburn University, a Division II program located in Topeka, Kan.

Montreal has also signed American defensive lineman Buddha Jones to a two-year deal.

The six-foot-one, 307-pound defender played collegiately at Troy University, making 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries over the two past seasons. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but didn’t make the team’s final roster.