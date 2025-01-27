Kansas City Chiefs open as narrow Super Bowl favourites over Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have opened as narrow favourites over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Kansas City qualified for the big game by virtue of a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, while Philadelphia smothered the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game by a score of 55-23.

The Chiefs and Eagles haven’t played one another since Feb. 12, 2023, when they met in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs won 38-35 as Harrison Butker made a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to seal the win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards, rushed for 70 yards, and accounted for four total scores.

This marks the third straight year in which the Chiefs have qualified for the Super Bowl, something they’ve accomplished in five of the last six seasons. Kansas City won Super LIV over San Francisco, lost Super Bowl LV to Tampa Bay, won Super Bowl LVII over Philadelphia, and beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Both teams have connections to Canada and the CFL.

Sydney Brown, a native of London, Ont., made seven total tackles, two pass knockdowns, one interception, and one forced fumble with the Eagles this season, his second with the team. The former third-round draft pick started six games at safety as a rookie in 2023 but was relegated to backup duty this year as he recovered from a torn ACL.

Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach, Doug Nussmeier, played for the B.C. Lions in 2000 and won a Grey Cup with the team. He also served as the quarterbacks coach in B.C. in 2001 and Ottawa in 2002.

Tim Terry, Kansas City’s director of player personnel and pro scouting, won a Grey Cup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1999, while the team’s assistant special teams coach, Andy Hill, was a member of the Calgary Stampeders in 1996.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Superdome in New Orleans, La.