Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former NFL receiver Isaiah Zuber, one other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed former NFL receiver Isaiah Zuber.

The 27-year-old started his career as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2020. He dressed for four games that year, rushing twice for 21 yards and catching two passes for 29 yards.

The six-foot, 190-pound native of Stone Mountain, Ga. was waived by New England after training camp in 2021 and went on to stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t see any regular-season action with any of the four teams but saw time on the practice roster with each of them.

Zuber was a star at Kansas State University before transferring to Mississippi State University, where he caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in his final year of collegiate eligibility. He has also been a member of the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

The Tiger-Cats have also signed former NFL running back Spencer Brown.

The six-foot, 220-pound native of Warrior, Ala. joined the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent three years with the team, rushing nine times for 43 yards and catching two passes for 10 yards over six games. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2024 but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham where he ran for 4,011 yards and 41 touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 113 yards and one score. He remains the school’s all-time rushing leader and earned All-Conference USA honours three different times.