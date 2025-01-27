Calgary Stampeders release starting DL Mike Rose, James Vaughters

The Calgary Stampeders have released starting defensive linemen Mike Rose and James Vaughters.

“We thank Mike and James for everything they’ve done for the Stampeders organization over the years,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “Decisions like these are extremely difficult and an unfortunate part of the business of professional sports.

“The contributions of Mike and James to the Red and White won’t be forgotten and we wish them both all the best.”

Rose played seven seasons with the Stampeders, recording 143 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 36 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. The three-time All-CFL and four-time All-West Division selection made 19 tackles, six sacks, and one interception this past year from his spot at defensive tackle.

According to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, the six-foot-one, 258-pound native of Fountain Inn, S.C. was due a $37,000 offseason roster bonus on Feb. 1.

Vaughters signed back with the Stampeders in 2023 following a four-year run in the NFL and made 47 tackles, 10 sacks, and four forced fumbles over 24 games. The six-foot-one, 256-pound defender’s original stint with the team occurred in 2017 and 2018, during which he made 50 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, and 11 sacks.

The two defensive linemen, who will turn 33 and 32 this summer, respectively, are now free agents.