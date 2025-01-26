‘The Voice’ judge Michael Bublé recalls butchering Elvis-style ‘O Canada’ at B.C. Lions game

Michael Bublé, one of the most famous Canadian singers of all time, admitted that his singing career didn’t always feature the type of show-stopping performances his audiences have grown accustomed to, especially in his early days.

The five-time Grammy Award winner from Burnaby, B.C. shared a story on a recent episode of The Voice — a show on which he is a coach and judge — about him singing the Canadian national anthem in an Elvis Presley-style doo-wop at a B.C. Lions game.

He remembered exactly what the stadium announcer said following the performance, which was taped by his grandfather.

“I don’t think we were great, and the announcer said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has left the building, and we hope they never invite him back,'” Bublé remembered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

The singer said he grew up going to Vancouver Canucks games with his grandfather and idolized longtime Canucks anthem singer Richard Loney.

“I was like six years old and I would come home, and I just remember being in the shower and like, man, I wanted to be Richard Loney,” he said.

Bublé even went to the former anthem singer’s funeral and shared a story at the service about how Loney impacted the young performer’s life.

So, emulating what Loney did for so many years was on his mind. But after the doo-wop at B.C. Place?

“Never again,” Bublé said.

He did sing ‘O Canada’ ahead of the Canucks’ 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs run, but hasn’t performed it since.