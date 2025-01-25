‘I’m not mad’: LB Adam Bighill thanks Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans, team in social media post

Adam Bighill took to social media on Friday following news that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers would not re-sign the veteran linebacker for the 2025 season.

The Montesano, Wash. native shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, thanking fans for their support during his six years in Winnipeg.

“From the day I arrived here, there was nothing but love, and it’s a major reason why we live full time here in Winnipeg today, as well as run a business here,” he wrote.

Despite being let go, Bighill said he’s understanding and “not mad” about the move. He thanked the Bombers organization, writing “Winnipeg takes care of their players.”

At 36 years old, he plans to continue playing and will hit the free agent market on Feb. 11, looking to find his new team. Bighill sustained a season-ending knee injury in August 2024 — he wrote in his post that he’s recovering well.

“Rehab is going great and it’s all training in the gym/running/plyos,” the post read. “We will see what the next chapter holds, but I know this, you can’t keep a savage down.

Bighill made 48 tackles and tallied a sack in 10 starts this past season. Before playing in Manitoba’s capital city, he spent a season with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 after six years with the B.C. Lions.